Raj Oil Mills Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 36.74 crore, up 33.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 36.74 crore in March 2022 up 33.31% from Rs. 27.56 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.73 crore in March 2022 up 349.32% from Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.11 crore in March 2022 up 136.17% from Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2021.

Raj Oil Mills EPS has increased to Rs. 0.50 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.10 in March 2021.

Raj Oil Mills shares closed at 70.20 on May 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given -7.33% returns over the last 6 months and -29.27% over the last 12 months.