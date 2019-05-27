Raj Oil Mills Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 17.75 crore, up 36.42% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Raj Oil Mills are:
Net Sales at Rs 17.75 crore in March 2019 up 36.42% from Rs. 13.01 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 36.55 crore in March 2019 down 1.07% from Rs. 36.16 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 60.42 crore in March 2019 down 43.69% from Rs. 42.05 crore in March 2018.
Raj Oil Mills shares closed at 1.70 on June 27, 2018 (NSE)
|
|Raj Oil Mills
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|17.75
|19.76
|13.01
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|17.75
|19.76
|13.01
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|12.77
|15.34
|9.63
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.41
|-0.45
|-0.07
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.86
|1.78
|1.35
|Depreciation
|0.31
|0.54
|0.46
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|63.16
|1.22
|44.16
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-60.77
|1.34
|-42.52
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.00
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-60.73
|1.34
|-42.51
|Interest
|0.01
|0.00
|-0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-60.74
|1.34
|-42.50
|Exceptional Items
|22.59
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-38.16
|1.34
|-42.50
|Tax
|-1.61
|--
|-6.33
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-36.55
|1.34
|-36.16
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-36.55
|1.34
|-36.16
|Equity Share Capital
|14.99
|74.94
|7.49
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|-32.66
|-150.79
|-154.13
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-24.39
|0.18
|-4.84
|Diluted EPS
|-24.39
|0.18
|-4.84
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-23.47
|0.18
|-4.84
|Diluted EPS
|-23.47
|0.18
|-4.84
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited