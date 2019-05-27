Raj Oil Mills Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 17.75 crore, up 36.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.75 crore in March 2019 up 36.42% from Rs. 13.01 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 36.55 crore in March 2019 down 1.07% from Rs. 36.16 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 60.42 crore in March 2019 down 43.69% from Rs. 42.05 crore in March 2018.

Raj Oil Mills shares closed at 1.70 on June 27, 2018 (NSE)