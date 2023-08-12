Raj Oil Mills Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 27.42 crore, down 3.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.42 crore in June 2023 down 3.79% from Rs. 28.50 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2023 down 22.86% from Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.89 crore in June 2023 up 28.99% from Rs. 0.69 crore in June 2022.

Raj Oil Mills EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.18 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.23 in June 2022.

Raj Oil Mills shares closed at 39.55 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -20.34% returns over the last 6 months and -35.16% over the last 12 months.