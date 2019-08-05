Raj Oil Mills Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 19.88 crore, up 19.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.88 crore in June 2019 up 19.72% from Rs. 16.60 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.31 crore in June 2019 up 68.56% from Rs. 0.78 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.84 crore in June 2019 up 71.96% from Rs. 1.07 crore in June 2018.

Raj Oil Mills EPS has increased to Rs. 0.88 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.10 in June 2018.

Raj Oil Mills shares closed at 1.70 on June 27, 2018 (NSE)