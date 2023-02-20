Raj Oil Mills Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 42.65 crore, up 47.88% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Raj Oil Mills are:Net Sales at Rs 42.65 crore in December 2022 up 47.88% from Rs. 28.84 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.13 crore in December 2022 up 32.83% from Rs. 0.85 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.50 crore in December 2022 up 14.5% from Rs. 1.31 crore in December 2021.
Raj Oil Mills EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.08 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.57 in December 2021.
|Raj Oil Mills shares closed at 49.65 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -17.93% returns over the last 6 months and -25.90% over the last 12 months.
|Raj Oil Mills
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|42.65
|30.97
|28.84
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|42.65
|30.97
|28.84
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|36.90
|26.18
|24.48
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.30
|0.00
|-0.25
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.67
|2.21
|2.05
|Depreciation
|0.33
|0.32
|0.32
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.90
|1.39
|1.26
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.16
|0.88
|0.98
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.17
|0.88
|0.99
|Interest
|--
|0.00
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.17
|0.88
|0.97
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.17
|0.88
|0.97
|Tax
|0.04
|-0.02
|0.13
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.13
|0.89
|0.85
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.13
|0.89
|0.85
|Equity Share Capital
|14.99
|14.99
|14.99
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.08
|0.06
|0.57
|Diluted EPS
|0.08
|0.06
|0.57
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.08
|0.06
|0.57
|Diluted EPS
|0.08
|0.06
|0.57
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited