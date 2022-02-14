Raj Oil Mills Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 28.84 crore, up 7.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.84 crore in December 2021 up 7.23% from Rs. 26.90 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.85 crore in December 2021 down 17.25% from Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.31 crore in December 2021 down 12.08% from Rs. 1.49 crore in December 2020.

Raj Oil Mills EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.57 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.68 in December 2020.

Raj Oil Mills shares closed at 70.50 on February 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 0.43% returns over the last 6 months and -52.35% over the last 12 months.