Raj Oil Mills Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 19.76 crore, up 28.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.76 crore in December 2018 up 28.1% from Rs. 15.42 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.34 crore in December 2018 up 70.03% from Rs. 0.79 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.88 crore in December 2018 up 50.4% from Rs. 1.25 crore in December 2017.

Raj Oil Mills EPS has increased to Rs. 0.18 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.10 in December 2017.

Raj Oil Mills shares closed at 1.70 on June 27, 2018 (NSE)