Rainbow Foundat Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.93 crore, down 64.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.93 crore in September 2022 down 64.24% from Rs. 22.17 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.28 crore in September 2022 up 6.07% from Rs. 0.27 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.59 crore in September 2022 up 160.14% from Rs. 1.38 crore in September 2021.

Rainbow Foundat EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.07 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.49 in September 2021.

Rainbow Foundat shares closed at 11.70 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 25.54% returns over the last 6 months and 61.60% over the last 12 months.