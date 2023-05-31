Rainbow Foundat Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 15.55 crore, up 738.53% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rainbow Foundations are:
Net Sales at Rs 15.55 crore in March 2023 up 738.53% from Rs. 1.85 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2023 down 2099.42% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.76 crore in March 2023 up 58.67% from Rs. 3.00 crore in March 2022.
Rainbow Foundat shares closed at 11.57 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -1.78% returns over the last 6 months and -1.53% over the last 12 months.
|Rainbow Foundations
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|15.55
|9.93
|1.85
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|15.55
|9.93
|1.85
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|16.25
|5.02
|0.54
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-4.49
|0.98
|0.99
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.23
|0.25
|0.21
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.03
|0.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.36
|0.59
|-0.34
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.17
|3.07
|0.43
|Other Income
|1.56
|1.24
|2.54
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.73
|4.31
|2.97
|Interest
|4.58
|3.67
|2.52
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.15
|0.64
|0.45
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.15
|0.64
|0.45
|Tax
|0.49
|--
|0.43
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.34
|0.64
|0.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.34
|0.64
|0.02
|Equity Share Capital
|49.62
|49.62
|5.51
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.07
|0.14
|0.03
|Diluted EPS
|-0.07
|0.14
|0.03
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.07
|0.14
|0.03
|Diluted EPS
|-0.07
|0.14
|0.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited