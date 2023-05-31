Rainbow Foundat Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 15.55 crore, up 738.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.55 crore in March 2023 up 738.53% from Rs. 1.85 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2023 down 2099.42% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.76 crore in March 2023 up 58.67% from Rs. 3.00 crore in March 2022.

Rainbow Foundat shares closed at 11.57 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -1.78% returns over the last 6 months and -1.53% over the last 12 months.