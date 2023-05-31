English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Rainbow Foundat Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 15.55 crore, up 738.53% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 02:42 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rainbow Foundations are:

    Net Sales at Rs 15.55 crore in March 2023 up 738.53% from Rs. 1.85 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2023 down 2099.42% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.76 crore in March 2023 up 58.67% from Rs. 3.00 crore in March 2022.

    Rainbow Foundat shares closed at 11.57 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -1.78% returns over the last 6 months and -1.53% over the last 12 months.

    Rainbow Foundations
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations15.559.931.85
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations15.559.931.85
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods16.255.020.54
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.490.980.99
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.230.250.21
    Depreciation0.030.030.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.360.59-0.34
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.173.070.43
    Other Income1.561.242.54
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.734.312.97
    Interest4.583.672.52
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.150.640.45
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.150.640.45
    Tax0.49--0.43
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.340.640.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.340.640.02
    Equity Share Capital49.6249.625.51
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.070.140.03
    Diluted EPS-0.070.140.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.070.140.03
    Diluted EPS-0.070.140.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Construction & Contracting - Real Estate #Earnings First-Cut #Rainbow Foundat #Rainbow Foundations #Results
    first published: May 31, 2023 02:33 pm