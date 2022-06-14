Rainbow Foundat Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.85 crore, down 81.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.85 crore in March 2022 down 81.39% from Rs. 9.96 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022 up 104.88% from Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.00 crore in March 2022 up 22.95% from Rs. 2.44 crore in March 2021.

Rainbow Foundat EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.64 in March 2021.

Rainbow Foundat shares closed at 10.62 on June 13, 2022 (BSE)