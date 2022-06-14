English
    Upcoming Webinar:OneScore in association with Moneycontrol is hosting a Masterclass and talking about, "How Can the Young Recover from Bad Debt?" on 14-Jun, 4pm. Register Now!
    Rainbow Foundat Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.85 crore, down 81.39% Y-o-Y

    June 14, 2022 / 09:45 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rainbow Foundations are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.85 crore in March 2022 down 81.39% from Rs. 9.96 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022 up 104.88% from Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.00 crore in March 2022 up 22.95% from Rs. 2.44 crore in March 2021.

    Rainbow Foundat EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.64 in March 2021.

    Rainbow Foundat shares closed at 10.62 on June 13, 2022 (BSE)

    Rainbow Foundations
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.856.329.96
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.856.329.96
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.545.617.85
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.99-1.08-0.11
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.210.220.21
    Depreciation0.030.000.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses-0.340.880.19
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.430.691.78
    Other Income2.540.090.62
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.970.792.40
    Interest2.520.532.37
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.450.260.03
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.450.260.03
    Tax0.43--0.38
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.020.26-0.35
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.020.26-0.35
    Equity Share Capital5.515.515.51
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.030.47-0.64
    Diluted EPS0.030.47-0.64
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.030.47-0.64
    Diluted EPS0.030.47-0.64
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Tags: #Construction & Contracting - Real Estate #Earnings First-Cut #Rainbow Foundat #Rainbow Foundations #Results
    first published: Jun 14, 2022 09:33 am
