Rainbow Foundat Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 11.84 crore, down 50.16% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rainbow Foundations are:
Net Sales at Rs 11.84 crore in March 2020 down 50.16% from Rs. 23.76 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2020 up 68.56% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.05 crore in March 2020 up 231.97% from Rs. 1.22 crore in March 2019.
Rainbow Foundat shares closed at 10.00 on June 30, 2020 (BSE)
|Rainbow Foundations
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|11.84
|3.40
|23.76
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|11.84
|3.40
|23.76
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|7.41
|--
|24.07
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.28
|2.24
|-0.49
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.17
|0.19
|0.14
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.02
|0.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.79
|0.23
|0.55
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.17
|0.73
|-0.53
|Other Income
|0.86
|0.81
|1.72
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.03
|1.54
|1.19
|Interest
|3.43
|0.93
|0.71
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.60
|0.61
|0.48
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.60
|0.61
|0.48
|Tax
|0.62
|--
|0.56
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.02
|0.61
|-0.08
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.02
|0.61
|-0.08
|Equity Share Capital
|5.51
|5.51
|5.51
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.04
|1.10
|-0.14
|Diluted EPS
|-0.04
|1.10
|-0.14
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.04
|1.10
|-0.14
|Diluted EPS
|-0.04
|1.10
|-0.14
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 1, 2020 10:35 am