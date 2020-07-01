Rainbow Foundat Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 11.84 crore, down 50.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.84 crore in March 2020 down 50.16% from Rs. 23.76 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2020 up 68.56% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.05 crore in March 2020 up 231.97% from Rs. 1.22 crore in March 2019.

Rainbow Foundat shares closed at 10.00 on June 30, 2020 (BSE)