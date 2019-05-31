Rainbow Foundat Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 23.76 crore, up 425.06% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rainbow Foundations are:
Net Sales at Rs 23.76 crore in March 2019 up 425.06% from Rs. 4.53 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2019 up 85.78% from Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.22 crore in March 2019 down 63.69% from Rs. 3.36 crore in March 2018.
Rainbow Foundat shares closed at 17.45 on May 07, 2019 (BSE)
|
|Rainbow Foundations
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|23.76
|4.68
|4.53
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|23.76
|4.68
|4.53
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|24.07
|0.07
|0.44
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.49
|2.44
|0.76
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.14
|0.20
|0.13
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.03
|0.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.55
|0.17
|0.08
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.53
|1.77
|3.08
|Other Income
|1.72
|0.05
|0.26
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.19
|1.82
|3.33
|Interest
|0.71
|1.73
|3.14
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.48
|0.08
|0.19
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.48
|0.08
|0.19
|Tax
|0.56
|--
|0.74
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.08
|0.08
|-0.55
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.08
|0.08
|-0.55
|Equity Share Capital
|51.01
|5.51
|5.51
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.14
|0.15
|-0.99
|Diluted EPS
|-0.14
|0.15
|-0.99
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.14
|0.15
|-0.99
|Diluted EPS
|-0.14
|0.15
|-0.99
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited