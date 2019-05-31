Rainbow Foundat Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 23.76 crore, up 425.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.76 crore in March 2019 up 425.06% from Rs. 4.53 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2019 up 85.78% from Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.22 crore in March 2019 down 63.69% from Rs. 3.36 crore in March 2018.

Rainbow Foundat shares closed at 17.45 on May 07, 2019 (BSE)