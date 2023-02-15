Rainbow Foundat Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.93 crore, up 57.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.93 crore in December 2022 up 57.02% from Rs. 6.32 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2022 up 144.48% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.34 crore in December 2022 up 449.37% from Rs. 0.79 crore in December 2021.