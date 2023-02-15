Rainbow Foundat Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.93 crore, up 57.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.93 crore in December 2022 up 57.02% from Rs. 6.32 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2022 up 144.48% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.34 crore in December 2022 up 449.37% from Rs. 0.79 crore in December 2021.

Rainbow Foundat EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.14 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.47 in December 2021.

Rainbow Foundat shares closed at 10.86 on February 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.97% returns over the last 6 months and -12.70% over the last 12 months.