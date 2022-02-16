Rainbow Foundat Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6.32 crore, down 45.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.32 crore in December 2021 down 45.71% from Rs. 11.65 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021 down 65.82% from Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.79 crore in December 2021 down 71.48% from Rs. 2.77 crore in December 2020.

Rainbow Foundat EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.47 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.38 in December 2020.

Rainbow Foundat shares closed at 27.80 on February 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 67.47% returns over the last 6 months