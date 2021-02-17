Rainbow Foundat Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 11.65 crore, up 242.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.65 crore in December 2020 up 242.28% from Rs. 3.40 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2020 up 25.87% from Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.77 crore in December 2020 up 77.56% from Rs. 1.56 crore in December 2019.

Rainbow Foundat EPS has increased to Rs. 1.38 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.10 in December 2019.

Rainbow Foundat shares closed at 8.05 on February 08, 2021 (BSE)