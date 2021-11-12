Rainbow Denim Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.32 crore, up 155.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.32 crore in September 2021 up 155.42% from Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.44 crore in September 2021 up 78.51% from Rs. 2.04 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.41 crore in September 2021 up 148.45% from Rs. 0.97 crore in September 2020.

Rainbow Denim shares closed at 2.63 on November 11, 2021 (BSE)