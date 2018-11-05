Rainbow Denim Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 22.65 crore, down 31.47% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 22.65 crore in September 2018 down 31.47% from Rs. 33.05 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.78 crore in September 2018 up 46.12% from Rs. 5.16 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.61 crore in September 2018 up 146.92% from Rs. 1.30 crore in September 2017.

Rainbow Denim shares closed at 5.74 on October 15, 2018 (BSE)