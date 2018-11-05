Rainbow Denim Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 22.65 crore, down 31.47% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rainbow Denim are:
Net Sales at Rs 22.65 crore in September 2018 down 31.47% from Rs. 33.05 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.78 crore in September 2018 up 46.12% from Rs. 5.16 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.61 crore in September 2018 up 146.92% from Rs. 1.30 crore in September 2017.
Rainbow Denim shares closed at 5.74 on October 15, 2018 (BSE)
|
|Rainbow Denim
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|22.25
|28.33
|32.83
|Other Operating Income
|0.40
|0.37
|0.21
|Total Income From Operations
|22.65
|28.71
|33.05
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|14.94
|24.27
|21.36
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.07
|-1.66
|3.59
|Power & Fuel
|3.65
|3.93
|4.20
|Employees Cost
|3.83
|4.12
|4.09
|Depreciation
|0.50
|0.53
|0.57
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.83
|7.08
|3.88
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.17
|-9.57
|-4.65
|Other Income
|3.27
|16.54
|2.78
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.11
|6.98
|-1.87
|Interest
|2.89
|3.40
|3.29
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.78
|3.58
|-5.16
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.78
|3.58
|-5.16
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.78
|3.58
|-5.16
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.78
|3.58
|-5.16
|Equity Share Capital
|13.28
|13.28
|13.28
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.09
|2.69
|-3.89
|Diluted EPS
|-2.09
|2.69
|-3.89
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.09
|2.69
|-3.89
|Diluted EPS
|-2.09
|2.69
|-3.89
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited