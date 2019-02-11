Rainbow Denim Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 13.66 crore, down 59.63% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rainbow Denim are:
Net Sales at Rs 13.66 crore in December 2018 down 59.63% from Rs. 33.85 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.99 crore in December 2018 down 42.05% from Rs. 4.21 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.59 crore in December 2018 down 25800% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2017.
Rainbow Denim shares closed at 5.74 on November 27, 2018 (BSE)
|
|Rainbow Denim
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|13.20
|22.25
|33.59
|Other Operating Income
|0.46
|0.40
|0.26
|Total Income From Operations
|13.66
|22.65
|33.85
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|9.14
|14.94
|27.96
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.61
|1.07
|-3.49
|Power & Fuel
|2.56
|3.65
|4.98
|Employees Cost
|3.58
|3.83
|4.16
|Depreciation
|0.50
|0.50
|0.56
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.33
|1.83
|2.99
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.05
|-3.17
|-3.32
|Other Income
|2.96
|3.27
|2.75
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.09
|0.11
|-0.57
|Interest
|2.90
|2.89
|3.64
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.99
|-2.78
|-4.21
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.99
|-2.78
|-4.21
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.99
|-2.78
|-4.21
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.99
|-2.78
|-4.21
|Equity Share Capital
|13.28
|13.28
|13.28
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.51
|-2.09
|-3.17
|Diluted EPS
|-4.51
|-2.09
|-3.17
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.51
|-2.09
|-3.17
|Diluted EPS
|-4.51
|-2.09
|-3.17
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited