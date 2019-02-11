Rainbow Denim Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 13.66 crore, down 59.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.66 crore in December 2018 down 59.63% from Rs. 33.85 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.99 crore in December 2018 down 42.05% from Rs. 4.21 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.59 crore in December 2018 down 25800% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2017.

Rainbow Denim shares closed at 5.74 on November 27, 2018 (BSE)