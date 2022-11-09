 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rainbow Child Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 297.79 crore, up 18.28% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 12:17 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rainbow Childrens Medicare are:

Net Sales at Rs 297.79 crore in September 2022 up 18.28% from Rs. 251.76 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 55.84 crore in September 2022 up 20.28% from Rs. 46.42 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 112.92 crore in September 2022 up 22.17% from Rs. 92.43 crore in September 2021.

Rainbow Child EPS has increased to Rs. 5.54 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.42 in September 2021.

Rainbow Child shares closed at 846.40 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 88.01% returns over the last 6 months

Rainbow Childrens Medicare
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 297.79 222.75 251.76
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 297.79 222.75 251.76
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 41.16 29.69 62.29
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 32.46 28.72 28.37
Depreciation 20.82 20.30 18.97
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 119.20 86.89 74.09
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 84.16 57.16 68.05
Other Income 7.94 6.41 5.42
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 92.10 63.57 73.46
Interest 12.50 13.43 11.54
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 79.60 50.14 61.93
Exceptional Items -4.63 -- --
P/L Before Tax 74.97 50.14 61.93
Tax 19.14 12.55 15.51
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 55.84 37.60 46.42
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 55.84 37.60 46.42
Equity Share Capital 101.50 101.50 105.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.54 3.72 4.42
Diluted EPS 5.54 3.72 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.54 3.72 4.42
Diluted EPS 5.54 3.72 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 9, 2022 12:10 pm
