    Rainbow Child Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 270.35 crore, up 21.37% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 06:10 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rainbow Childrens Medicare are:Net Sales at Rs 270.35 crore in June 2023 up 21.37% from Rs. 222.75 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.33 crore in June 2023 up 4.61% from Rs. 37.60 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 90.14 crore in June 2023 up 7.48% from Rs. 83.87 crore in June 2022.
    Rainbow Child EPS has increased to Rs. 3.87 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.72 in June 2022.Rainbow Child shares closed at 1,080.20 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 48.34% returns over the last 6 months and 134.01% over the last 12 months.
    Rainbow Childrens Medicare
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations270.35302.73222.75
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations270.35302.73222.75
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----29.69
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost41.5738.2428.72
    Depreciation23.6421.5720.30
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses146.24166.7086.89
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax58.9176.2257.16
    Other Income7.598.646.41
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax66.5084.8663.57
    Interest13.8513.3113.43
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax52.6571.5550.14
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax52.6571.5550.14
    Tax13.3215.9712.55
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities39.3355.5837.60
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period39.3355.5837.60
    Equity Share Capital101.50101.50101.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.875.513.72
    Diluted EPS3.875.513.72
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.875.513.72
    Diluted EPS3.875.513.72
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

