Rainbow Child Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 222.75 crore, down 5.7% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 07:18 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rainbow Childrens Medicare are:

Net Sales at Rs 222.75 crore in June 2022 down 5.7% from Rs. 236.21 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.60 crore in June 2022 up 0.72% from Rs. 37.33 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 83.87 crore in June 2022 up 5.5% from Rs. 79.50 crore in June 2021.

Rainbow Child EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.72 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.06 in June 2021.

Rainbow Child shares closed at 472.60 on August 05, 2022 (NSE)

Rainbow Childrens Medicare
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 222.75 201.15 236.21
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 222.75 201.15 236.21
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 29.69 32.03 57.60
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 28.72 29.89 23.56
Depreciation 20.30 20.69 17.77
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 86.89 92.25 78.21
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 57.16 26.29 59.07
Other Income 6.41 6.60 2.66
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 63.57 32.89 61.73
Interest 13.43 15.49 12.19
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 50.14 17.40 49.54
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 50.14 17.40 49.54
Tax 12.55 2.96 12.21
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 37.60 14.44 37.33
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 37.60 14.44 37.33
Equity Share Capital 101.50 105.00 54.90
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.72 1.61 4.06
Diluted EPS 3.72 1.57 3.97
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.72 1.38 6.80
Diluted EPS 3.72 1.57 3.97
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

