Rainbow Child Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 222.75 crore, down 5.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 222.75 crore in June 2022 down 5.7% from Rs. 236.21 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.60 crore in June 2022 up 0.72% from Rs. 37.33 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 83.87 crore in June 2022 up 5.5% from Rs. 79.50 crore in June 2021.

Rainbow Child EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.72 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.06 in June 2021.

Rainbow Child shares closed at 472.60 on August 05, 2022 (NSE)