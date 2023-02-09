Rainbow Child Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 290.72 crore, up 23.46% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 290.72 297.79 235.48 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 290.72 297.79 235.48 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- 41.16 35.87 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 36.62 32.46 27.59 Depreciation 21.03 20.82 19.56 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 152.29 119.20 86.92 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 80.78 84.16 65.53 Other Income 8.24 7.94 6.14 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 89.02 92.10 71.67 Interest 12.86 12.50 10.79 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 76.17 79.60 60.88 Exceptional Items -- -4.63 -- P/L Before Tax 76.17 74.97 60.88 Tax 19.29 19.14 16.78 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 56.88 55.84 44.10 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 56.88 55.84 44.10 Equity Share Capital 101.50 101.50 105.00 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 5.63 5.54 4.50 Diluted EPS 5.63 5.54 4.50 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 5.63 5.54 4.20 Diluted EPS 5.63 5.54 4.50 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited