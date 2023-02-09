 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Rainbow Child Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 290.72 crore, up 23.46% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 08:42 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rainbow Childrens Medicare are:Net Sales at Rs 290.72 crore in December 2022 up 23.46% from Rs. 235.48 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 56.88 crore in December 2022 up 28.97% from Rs. 44.10 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 110.05 crore in December 2022 up 20.63% from Rs. 91.23 crore in December 2021.
Rainbow Child EPS has increased to Rs. 5.63 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.50 in December 2021. Rainbow Child shares closed at 763.35 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 61.01% returns over the last 6 months
Rainbow Childrens Medicare
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations290.72297.79235.48
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations290.72297.79235.48
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials--41.1635.87
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost36.6232.4627.59
Depreciation21.0320.8219.56
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses152.29119.2086.92
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax80.7884.1665.53
Other Income8.247.946.14
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax89.0292.1071.67
Interest12.8612.5010.79
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax76.1779.6060.88
Exceptional Items---4.63--
P/L Before Tax76.1774.9760.88
Tax19.2919.1416.78
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities56.8855.8444.10
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period56.8855.8444.10
Equity Share Capital101.50101.50105.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.635.544.50
Diluted EPS5.635.544.50
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.635.544.20
Diluted EPS5.635.544.50
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Hospital &amp; Healthcare Services #Rainbow Child #Rainbow Children's Medicare #Results
first published: Feb 9, 2023 08:22 pm