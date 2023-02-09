Rainbow Child Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 290.72 crore, up 23.46% Y-o-Y
February 09, 2023 / 08:42 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rainbow Childrens Medicare are:Net Sales at Rs 290.72 crore in December 2022 up 23.46% from Rs. 235.48 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 56.88 crore in December 2022 up 28.97% from Rs. 44.10 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 110.05 crore in December 2022 up 20.63% from Rs. 91.23 crore in December 2021.
Rainbow Child EPS has increased to Rs. 5.63 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.50 in December 2021.
|Rainbow Child shares closed at 763.35 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 61.01% returns over the last 6 months
|Rainbow Childrens Medicare
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|290.72
|297.79
|235.48
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|290.72
|297.79
|235.48
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|41.16
|35.87
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|36.62
|32.46
|27.59
|Depreciation
|21.03
|20.82
|19.56
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|152.29
|119.20
|86.92
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|80.78
|84.16
|65.53
|Other Income
|8.24
|7.94
|6.14
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|89.02
|92.10
|71.67
|Interest
|12.86
|12.50
|10.79
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|76.17
|79.60
|60.88
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-4.63
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|76.17
|74.97
|60.88
|Tax
|19.29
|19.14
|16.78
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|56.88
|55.84
|44.10
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|56.88
|55.84
|44.10
|Equity Share Capital
|101.50
|101.50
|105.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.63
|5.54
|4.50
|Diluted EPS
|5.63
|5.54
|4.50
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.63
|5.54
|4.20
|Diluted EPS
|5.63
|5.54
|4.50
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited