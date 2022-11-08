Rainbow Child Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 313.05 crore, up 17.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 313.05 crore in September 2022 up 17.6% from Rs. 266.20 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 61.13 crore in September 2022 up 35.26% from Rs. 45.20 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 117.09 crore in September 2022 up 24.42% from Rs. 94.11 crore in September 2021.

Rainbow Child EPS has increased to Rs. 6.06 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.32 in September 2021.

Rainbow Child shares closed at 808.65 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 79.62% returns over the last 6 months