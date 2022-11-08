 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rainbow Child Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 313.05 crore, up 17.6% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 06:51 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rainbow Childrens Medicare are:

Net Sales at Rs 313.05 crore in September 2022 up 17.6% from Rs. 266.20 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 61.13 crore in September 2022 up 35.26% from Rs. 45.20 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 117.09 crore in September 2022 up 24.42% from Rs. 94.11 crore in September 2021.

Rainbow Child EPS has increased to Rs. 6.06 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.32 in September 2021.

Rainbow Child shares closed at 808.65 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 79.62% returns over the last 6 months

Rainbow Childrens Medicare
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 313.05 237.15 266.20
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 313.05 237.15 266.20
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 43.51 31.80 64.05
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 34.49 30.54 30.06
Depreciation 22.45 21.91 20.54
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 125.53 92.72 82.87
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 87.08 60.18 68.67
Other Income 7.56 6.03 4.90
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 94.64 66.21 73.57
Interest 13.28 14.22 12.34
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 81.37 52.00 61.24
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 81.37 52.00 61.24
Tax 19.86 13.24 15.90
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 61.51 38.76 45.34
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 61.51 38.76 45.34
Minority Interest -0.38 -0.57 -0.14
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 61.13 38.19 45.20
Equity Share Capital 101.50 101.50 105.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.06 3.78 4.32
Diluted EPS 6.06 3.78 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.06 3.78 4.32
Diluted EPS 6.06 3.78 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Nov 8, 2022 06:21 pm
