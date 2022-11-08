English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia live at just 199 INR for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Rainbow Child Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 313.05 crore, up 17.6% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 06:51 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rainbow Childrens Medicare are:

    Net Sales at Rs 313.05 crore in September 2022 up 17.6% from Rs. 266.20 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 61.13 crore in September 2022 up 35.26% from Rs. 45.20 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 117.09 crore in September 2022 up 24.42% from Rs. 94.11 crore in September 2021.

    Rainbow Child EPS has increased to Rs. 6.06 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.32 in September 2021.

    Close

    Rainbow Child shares closed at 808.65 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 79.62% returns over the last 6 months

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations313.05237.15266.20
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations313.05237.15266.20
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials43.5131.8064.05
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost34.4930.5430.06
    Depreciation22.4521.9120.54
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses125.5392.7282.87
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax87.0860.1868.67
    Other Income7.566.034.90
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax94.6466.2173.57
    Interest13.2814.2212.34
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax81.3752.0061.24
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax81.3752.0061.24
    Tax19.8613.2415.90
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities61.5138.7645.34
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period61.5138.7645.34
    Minority Interest-0.38-0.57-0.14
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates61.1338.1945.20
    Equity Share Capital101.50101.50105.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.063.784.32
    Diluted EPS6.063.78--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.063.784.32
    Diluted EPS6.063.78--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Hospital & Healthcare Services #Rainbow Child #Rainbow Children's Medicare #Results
    first published: Nov 8, 2022 06:21 pm