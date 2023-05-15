English
    Rainbow Child Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 316.97 crore, up 49.2% Y-o-Y

    May 15, 2023 / 10:12 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rainbow Childrens Medicare are:

    Net Sales at Rs 316.97 crore in March 2023 up 49.2% from Rs. 212.45 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 53.60 crore in March 2023 up 339.52% from Rs. 12.19 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 106.91 crore in March 2023 up 96.82% from Rs. 54.32 crore in March 2022.

    Rainbow Child EPS has increased to Rs. 5.31 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.36 in March 2022.

    Rainbow Child shares closed at 849.65 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.10% returns over the last 6 months and 83.85% over the last 12 months.

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations316.97306.40212.45
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations316.97306.40212.45
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----33.76
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost40.5938.4431.71
    Depreciation22.7323.1822.28
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses178.37161.2198.84
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax75.2883.5825.85
    Other Income8.908.376.19
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax84.1891.9532.04
    Interest14.0713.6316.28
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax70.1078.3215.76
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax70.1078.3215.76
    Tax16.2420.073.50
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities53.8658.2412.26
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period53.8658.2412.26
    Minority Interest-0.27-0.33-0.07
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates53.6057.9212.19
    Equity Share Capital101.50101.50105.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.315.741.36
    Diluted EPS5.315.741.33
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.315.741.36
    Diluted EPS5.315.741.33
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 15, 2023 10:08 am