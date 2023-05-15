Rainbow Child Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 316.97 crore, up 49.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 316.97 crore in March 2023 up 49.2% from Rs. 212.45 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 53.60 crore in March 2023 up 339.52% from Rs. 12.19 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 106.91 crore in March 2023 up 96.82% from Rs. 54.32 crore in March 2022.

Rainbow Child EPS has increased to Rs. 5.31 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.36 in March 2022.

Rainbow Child shares closed at 849.65 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.10% returns over the last 6 months and 83.85% over the last 12 months.