English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Rainbow Child Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 287.17 crore, up 21.09% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 10:55 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rainbow Childrens Medicare are:

    Net Sales at Rs 287.17 crore in June 2023 up 21.09% from Rs. 237.15 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.00 crore in June 2023 up 7.35% from Rs. 38.19 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 95.56 crore in June 2023 up 8.44% from Rs. 88.12 crore in June 2022.

    Rainbow Child EPS has increased to Rs. 4.04 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.78 in June 2022.

    Rainbow Child shares closed at 1,080.30 on August 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given 43.92% returns over the last 6 months and 128.66% over the last 12 months.

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations287.17316.97237.15
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations287.17316.97237.15
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----31.80
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost43.6040.5930.54
    Depreciation25.3322.7321.91
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses155.86178.3792.72
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax62.3875.2860.18
    Other Income7.868.906.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax70.2384.1866.21
    Interest14.6114.0714.22
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax55.6270.1052.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax55.6270.1052.00
    Tax14.1316.2413.24
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities41.4953.8638.76
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period41.4953.8638.76
    Minority Interest-0.50-0.27-0.57
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates41.0053.6038.19
    Equity Share Capital101.50101.50101.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.045.313.78
    Diluted EPS4.045.313.78
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.045.313.78
    Diluted EPS4.045.313.78
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Hospital & Healthcare Services #Rainbow Child #Rainbow Children's Medicare #Results
    first published: Aug 8, 2023 10:37 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!