Rainbow Child Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 287.17 crore, up 21.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 287.17 crore in June 2023 up 21.09% from Rs. 237.15 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.00 crore in June 2023 up 7.35% from Rs. 38.19 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 95.56 crore in June 2023 up 8.44% from Rs. 88.12 crore in June 2022.

Rainbow Child EPS has increased to Rs. 4.04 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.78 in June 2022.

Rainbow Child shares closed at 1,080.30 on August 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given 43.92% returns over the last 6 months and 128.66% over the last 12 months.