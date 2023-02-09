 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rainbow Child Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 306.40 crore, up 23.17% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 09:02 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rainbow Childrens Medicare are:

Net Sales at Rs 306.40 crore in December 2022 up 23.17% from Rs. 248.76 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.92 crore in December 2022 up 28.87% from Rs. 44.94 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 115.13 crore in December 2022 up 21.21% from Rs. 94.98 crore in December 2021.

Rainbow Childrens Medicare
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 306.40 313.05 248.76
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 306.40 313.05 248.76
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- 43.51 38.08
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 38.44 34.49 29.15
Depreciation 23.18 22.45 21.13
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 161.21 125.53 92.26
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 83.58 87.08 68.14
Other Income 8.37 7.56 5.71
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 91.95 94.64 73.85
Interest 13.63 13.28 11.59
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 78.32 81.37 62.26
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 78.32 81.37 62.26
Tax 20.07 19.86 17.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 58.24 61.51 45.20
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 58.24 61.51 45.20
Minority Interest -0.33 -0.38 -0.25
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 57.92 61.13 44.94
Equity Share Capital 101.50 101.50 105.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.74 6.06 4.60
Diluted EPS 5.74 6.06 4.50
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.74 6.06 4.30
Diluted EPS 5.74 6.06 4.50
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited