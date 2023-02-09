Rainbow Child Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 306.40 crore, up 23.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 306.40 crore in December 2022 up 23.17% from Rs. 248.76 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.92 crore in December 2022 up 28.87% from Rs. 44.94 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 115.13 crore in December 2022 up 21.21% from Rs. 94.98 crore in December 2021.