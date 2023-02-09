English
    Rainbow Child Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 306.40 crore, up 23.17% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 09:02 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rainbow Childrens Medicare are:

    Net Sales at Rs 306.40 crore in December 2022 up 23.17% from Rs. 248.76 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.92 crore in December 2022 up 28.87% from Rs. 44.94 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 115.13 crore in December 2022 up 21.21% from Rs. 94.98 crore in December 2021.

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations306.40313.05248.76
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations306.40313.05248.76
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials--43.5138.08
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost38.4434.4929.15
    Depreciation23.1822.4521.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses161.21125.5392.26
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax83.5887.0868.14
    Other Income8.377.565.71
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax91.9594.6473.85
    Interest13.6313.2811.59
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax78.3281.3762.26
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax78.3281.3762.26
    Tax20.0719.8617.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities58.2461.5145.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period58.2461.5145.20
    Minority Interest-0.33-0.38-0.25
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates57.9261.1344.94
    Equity Share Capital101.50101.50105.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.746.064.60
    Diluted EPS5.746.064.50
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.746.064.30
    Diluted EPS5.746.064.50
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited