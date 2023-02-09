Rainbow Child Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 306.40 crore, up 23.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 306.40 crore in December 2022 up 23.17% from Rs. 248.76 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.92 crore in December 2022 up 28.87% from Rs. 44.94 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 115.13 crore in December 2022 up 21.21% from Rs. 94.98 crore in December 2021.

Rainbow Child EPS has increased to Rs. 5.74 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.60 in December 2021.

Rainbow Child shares closed at 763.35 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 61.01% returns over the last 6 months