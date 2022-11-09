 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rain Industries Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.49 crore, up 21.29% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 11:29 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rain Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 10.49 crore in September 2022 up 21.29% from Rs. 8.65 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.44 crore in September 2022 up 20303.14% from Rs. 0.16 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.35 crore in September 2022 up 1177.6% from Rs. 3.08 crore in September 2021.

Rain Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 0.96 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in September 2021.

Rain Industries shares closed at 176.50 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 7.79% returns over the last 6 months and -19.20% over the last 12 months.

Rain Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 10.49 11.62 8.65
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 10.49 11.62 8.65
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.26 1.26 1.79
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.05 6.15 5.21
Depreciation 0.17 0.17 0.16
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5.62 7.28 1.80
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.61 -3.24 -0.31
Other Income 42.79 1.52 3.23
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 39.18 -1.72 2.92
Interest 2.08 1.46 2.76
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 37.10 -3.18 0.16
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 37.10 -3.18 0.16
Tax 4.66 0.02 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 32.44 -3.20 0.16
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 32.44 -3.20 0.16
Equity Share Capital 67.27 67.27 67.27
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.96 -0.09 0.00
Diluted EPS 0.96 -0.09 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.96 -0.09 0.00
Diluted EPS 0.96 -0.09 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 9, 2022 11:23 am
