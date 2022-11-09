English
    Rain Industries Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.49 crore, up 21.29% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 11:29 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rain Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 10.49 crore in September 2022 up 21.29% from Rs. 8.65 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.44 crore in September 2022 up 20303.14% from Rs. 0.16 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.35 crore in September 2022 up 1177.6% from Rs. 3.08 crore in September 2021.

    Rain Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 0.96 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in September 2021.

    Rain Industries shares closed at 176.50 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 7.79% returns over the last 6 months and -19.20% over the last 12 months.

    Rain Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations10.4911.628.65
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations10.4911.628.65
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.261.261.79
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.056.155.21
    Depreciation0.170.170.16
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.627.281.80
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.61-3.24-0.31
    Other Income42.791.523.23
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax39.18-1.722.92
    Interest2.081.462.76
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax37.10-3.180.16
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax37.10-3.180.16
    Tax4.660.02--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities32.44-3.200.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period32.44-3.200.16
    Equity Share Capital67.2767.2767.27
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.96-0.090.00
    Diluted EPS0.96-0.09--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.96-0.090.00
    Diluted EPS0.96-0.09--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 9, 2022 11:23 am