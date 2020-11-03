Rain Industries Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 7.55 crore, down 50.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.55 crore in September 2020 down 50.88% from Rs. 15.38 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.26 crore in September 2020 up 130.26% from Rs. 0.87 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.02 crore in September 2020 down 15.64% from Rs. 3.58 crore in September 2019.

Rain Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.03 in September 2019.

Rain Industries shares closed at 102.60 on November 02, 2020 (NSE) and has given 51.78% returns over the last 6 months and -0.63% over the last 12 months.