Rain Industries Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 15.36 crore, up 19.18% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rain Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 15.36 crore in March 2023 up 19.18% from Rs. 12.89 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.99 crore in March 2023 up 36.69% from Rs. 1.56 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.01 crore in March 2023 up 937.93% from Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2022.
Rain Industries shares closed at 156.80 on May 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.78% returns over the last 6 months and -4.24% over the last 12 months.
|Rain Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|15.36
|19.08
|12.89
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|15.36
|19.08
|12.89
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.56
|1.62
|1.98
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.24
|7.79
|6.36
|Depreciation
|0.16
|0.17
|0.17
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.84
|10.94
|5.98
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.56
|-1.44
|-1.61
|Other Income
|2.29
|4.27
|1.72
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.85
|2.83
|0.12
|Interest
|3.01
|2.88
|1.59
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.16
|-0.06
|-1.48
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.16
|-0.06
|-1.48
|Tax
|0.83
|-0.12
|0.08
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.99
|0.06
|-1.56
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.99
|0.06
|-1.56
|Equity Share Capital
|67.27
|67.27
|67.27
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|0.00
|-0.05
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|--
|-0.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|0.00
|-0.05
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|--
|-0.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited