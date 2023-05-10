English
    Rain Industries Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 15.36 crore, up 19.18% Y-o-Y

    May 10, 2023 / 09:19 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rain Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 15.36 crore in March 2023 up 19.18% from Rs. 12.89 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.99 crore in March 2023 up 36.69% from Rs. 1.56 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.01 crore in March 2023 up 937.93% from Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2022.

    Rain Industries shares closed at 156.80 on May 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.78% returns over the last 6 months and -4.24% over the last 12 months.

    Rain Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations15.3619.0812.89
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations15.3619.0812.89
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.561.621.98
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.247.796.36
    Depreciation0.160.170.17
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.8410.945.98
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.56-1.44-1.61
    Other Income2.294.271.72
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.852.830.12
    Interest3.012.881.59
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.16-0.06-1.48
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.16-0.06-1.48
    Tax0.83-0.120.08
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.990.06-1.56
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.990.06-1.56
    Equity Share Capital67.2767.2767.27
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.030.00-0.05
    Diluted EPS-0.03---0.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.030.00-0.05
    Diluted EPS-0.03---0.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
