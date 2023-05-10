Rain Industries Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 15.36 crore, up 19.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.36 crore in March 2023 up 19.18% from Rs. 12.89 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.99 crore in March 2023 up 36.69% from Rs. 1.56 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.01 crore in March 2023 up 937.93% from Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2022.

Rain Industries shares closed at 156.80 on May 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.78% returns over the last 6 months and -4.24% over the last 12 months.