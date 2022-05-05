 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rain Industries Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.89 crore, up 4.6% Y-o-Y

May 05, 2022 / 09:08 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rain Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 12.89 crore in March 2022 up 4.6% from Rs. 12.32 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.56 crore in March 2022 down 611.87% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2022 down 84.97% from Rs. 1.93 crore in March 2021.

Rain Industries shares closed at 175.40 on May 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given -19.11% returns over the last 6 months and -2.09% over the last 12 months.

Rain Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 12.89 23.31 12.32
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 12.89 23.31 12.32
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.98 13.51 2.42
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.36 5.93 5.13
Depreciation 0.17 0.15 0.16
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5.98 4.78 5.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.61 -1.05 -0.38
Other Income 1.72 42.72 2.15
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.12 41.67 1.77
Interest 1.59 1.46 2.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.48 40.21 -0.23
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.48 40.21 -0.23
Tax 0.08 7.93 -0.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.56 32.28 -0.22
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.56 32.28 -0.22
Equity Share Capital 67.27 67.27 67.27
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.05 0.96 -0.01
Diluted EPS -0.05 0.96 -0.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.05 0.96 -0.01
Diluted EPS -0.05 0.96 -0.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 5, 2022 09:00 am
