Rain Industries Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.89 crore, up 4.6% Y-o-Y
May 05, 2022 / 09:08 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rain Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 12.89 crore in March 2022 up 4.6% from Rs. 12.32 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.56 crore in March 2022 down 611.87% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2022 down 84.97% from Rs. 1.93 crore in March 2021.
Rain Industries shares closed at 175.40 on May 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given -19.11% returns over the last 6 months and -2.09% over the last 12 months.
|Rain Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|12.89
|23.31
|12.32
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|12.89
|23.31
|12.32
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.98
|13.51
|2.42
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.36
|5.93
|5.13
|Depreciation
|0.17
|0.15
|0.16
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.98
|4.78
|5.00
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.61
|-1.05
|-0.38
|Other Income
|1.72
|42.72
|2.15
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.12
|41.67
|1.77
|Interest
|1.59
|1.46
|2.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.48
|40.21
|-0.23
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.48
|40.21
|-0.23
|Tax
|0.08
|7.93
|-0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.56
|32.28
|-0.22
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.56
|32.28
|-0.22
|Equity Share Capital
|67.27
|67.27
|67.27
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|0.96
|-0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.05
|0.96
|-0.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|0.96
|-0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.05
|0.96
|-0.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
