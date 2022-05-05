Rain Industries Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.89 crore, up 4.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.89 crore in March 2022 up 4.6% from Rs. 12.32 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.56 crore in March 2022 down 611.87% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2022 down 84.97% from Rs. 1.93 crore in March 2021.

Rain Industries shares closed at 175.40 on May 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given -19.11% returns over the last 6 months and -2.09% over the last 12 months.