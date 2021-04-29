Rain Industries Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 12.32 crore, down 22.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.32 crore in March 2021 down 22.78% from Rs. 15.96 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2021 up 86.96% from Rs. 1.68 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.93 crore in March 2021 up 4.32% from Rs. 1.85 crore in March 2020.

Rain Industries shares closed at 179.05 on April 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 72.58% returns over the last 6 months and 147.14% over the last 12 months.