Rain Industries Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 15.96 crore, up 38.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.96 crore in March 2020 up 38.55% from Rs. 11.52 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.68 crore in March 2020 down 997.86% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.85 crore in March 2020 down 64.83% from Rs. 5.26 crore in March 2019.

Rain Industries shares closed at 69.50 on May 28, 2020 (NSE) and has given -32.00% returns over the last 6 months and -42.28% over the last 12 months.