you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : May 29, 2020 09:15 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rain Industries Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 15.96 crore, up 38.55% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rain Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 15.96 crore in March 2020 up 38.55% from Rs. 11.52 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.68 crore in March 2020 down 997.86% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.85 crore in March 2020 down 64.83% from Rs. 5.26 crore in March 2019.

Rain Industries shares closed at 69.50 on May 28, 2020 (NSE) and has given -32.00% returns over the last 6 months and -42.28% over the last 12 months.

Rain Industries
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations15.9629.7511.52
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations15.9629.7511.52
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods6.1321.201.70
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost4.494.625.04
Depreciation0.140.140.15
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses7.845.395.04
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.64-1.60-0.40
Other Income4.3541.755.51
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.7140.145.11
Interest4.044.454.87
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.3335.700.24
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-2.3335.700.24
Tax-0.652.350.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.6833.350.19
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.6833.350.19
Equity Share Capital67.2767.2767.27
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.050.990.01
Diluted EPS-0.050.990.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.050.990.01
Diluted EPS-0.050.990.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited




First Published on May 29, 2020 09:12 am

#Cement - Major #Earnings First-Cut #Rain Industries #Results

UN chief appreciates India's assistance to other countries during COVID-19 pandemic: T S Tirumurti

Coronavirus Pandemic | ‘Just sitting in limbo.’ For many professionals, careers are on hold

Flight operations to return to pre-COVID-19 levels by Diwali: Hardeep Singh Puri

Was Amartya Sen right after all?

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know