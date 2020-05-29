Rain Industries Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 15.96 crore, up 38.55% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rain Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 15.96 crore in March 2020 up 38.55% from Rs. 11.52 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.68 crore in March 2020 down 997.86% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.85 crore in March 2020 down 64.83% from Rs. 5.26 crore in March 2019.
Rain Industries shares closed at 69.50 on May 28, 2020 (NSE) and has given -32.00% returns over the last 6 months and -42.28% over the last 12 months.
|Rain Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|15.96
|29.75
|11.52
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|15.96
|29.75
|11.52
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|6.13
|21.20
|1.70
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.49
|4.62
|5.04
|Depreciation
|0.14
|0.14
|0.15
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.84
|5.39
|5.04
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.64
|-1.60
|-0.40
|Other Income
|4.35
|41.75
|5.51
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.71
|40.14
|5.11
|Interest
|4.04
|4.45
|4.87
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.33
|35.70
|0.24
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.33
|35.70
|0.24
|Tax
|-0.65
|2.35
|0.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.68
|33.35
|0.19
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.68
|33.35
|0.19
|Equity Share Capital
|67.27
|67.27
|67.27
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|0.99
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.05
|0.99
|0.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|0.99
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.05
|0.99
|0.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on May 29, 2020 09:12 am