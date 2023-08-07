English
    Rain Industries Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 26.49 crore, up 128.08% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 10:53 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rain Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 26.49 crore in June 2023 up 128.08% from Rs. 11.62 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.22 crore in June 2023 up 1202.32% from Rs. 3.20 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.99 crore in June 2023 up 2938.06% from Rs. 1.55 crore in June 2022.

    Rain Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 1.05 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.09 in June 2022.

    Rain Industries shares closed at 166.30 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.89% returns over the last 6 months and -12.38% over the last 12 months.

    Rain Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations26.4915.3611.62
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations26.4915.3611.62
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods14.461.561.26
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.067.246.15
    Depreciation0.130.160.17
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.655.847.28
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.810.56-3.24
    Other Income44.682.291.52
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax43.862.85-1.72
    Interest3.543.011.46
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax40.32-0.16-3.18
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax40.32-0.16-3.18
    Tax5.100.830.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities35.22-0.99-3.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period35.22-0.99-3.20
    Equity Share Capital67.2767.2767.27
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.05-0.03-0.09
    Diluted EPS1.05-0.03-0.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.05-0.03-0.09
    Diluted EPS1.05-0.03-0.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 7, 2023 10:44 am

