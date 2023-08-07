Rain Industries Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 26.49 crore, up 128.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.49 crore in June 2023 up 128.08% from Rs. 11.62 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.22 crore in June 2023 up 1202.32% from Rs. 3.20 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.99 crore in June 2023 up 2938.06% from Rs. 1.55 crore in June 2022.

Rain Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 1.05 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.09 in June 2022.

Rain Industries shares closed at 166.30 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.89% returns over the last 6 months and -12.38% over the last 12 months.