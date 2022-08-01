Rain Industries Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.62 crore, up 25.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.62 crore in June 2022 up 25.39% from Rs. 9.26 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.20 crore in June 2022 down 203.71% from Rs. 1.05 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.55 crore in June 2022 down 259.79% from Rs. 0.97 crore in June 2021.

Rain Industries shares closed at 176.25 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.04% returns over the last 6 months and -33.60% over the last 12 months.