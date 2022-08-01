 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rain Industries Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.62 crore, up 25.39% Y-o-Y

Aug 01, 2022 / 09:16 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rain Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 11.62 crore in June 2022 up 25.39% from Rs. 9.26 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.20 crore in June 2022 down 203.71% from Rs. 1.05 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.55 crore in June 2022 down 259.79% from Rs. 0.97 crore in June 2021.

Rain Industries shares closed at 176.25 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.04% returns over the last 6 months and -33.60% over the last 12 months.

Rain Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 11.62 12.89 9.26
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 11.62 12.89 9.26
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.26 1.98 1.61
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.15 6.36 5.18
Depreciation 0.17 0.17 0.15
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 7.28 5.98 3.54
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.24 -1.61 -1.22
Other Income 1.52 1.72 2.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.72 0.12 0.82
Interest 1.46 1.59 1.88
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.18 -1.48 -1.05
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -3.18 -1.48 -1.05
Tax 0.02 0.08 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -3.20 -1.56 -1.05
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -3.20 -1.56 -1.05
Equity Share Capital 67.27 67.27 67.27
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.09 -0.05 -0.03
Diluted EPS -0.09 -0.05 -0.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.09 -0.05 -0.03
Diluted EPS -0.09 -0.05 -0.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 1, 2022 09:00 am
