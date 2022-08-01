Rain Industries Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.62 crore, up 25.39% Y-o-Y
August 01, 2022 / 09:16 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rain Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 11.62 crore in June 2022 up 25.39% from Rs. 9.26 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.20 crore in June 2022 down 203.71% from Rs. 1.05 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.55 crore in June 2022 down 259.79% from Rs. 0.97 crore in June 2021.
Rain Industries shares closed at 176.25 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.04% returns over the last 6 months and -33.60% over the last 12 months.
|Rain Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|11.62
|12.89
|9.26
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|11.62
|12.89
|9.26
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.26
|1.98
|1.61
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.15
|6.36
|5.18
|Depreciation
|0.17
|0.17
|0.15
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.28
|5.98
|3.54
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.24
|-1.61
|-1.22
|Other Income
|1.52
|1.72
|2.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.72
|0.12
|0.82
|Interest
|1.46
|1.59
|1.88
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.18
|-1.48
|-1.05
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.18
|-1.48
|-1.05
|Tax
|0.02
|0.08
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.20
|-1.56
|-1.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.20
|-1.56
|-1.05
|Equity Share Capital
|67.27
|67.27
|67.27
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.09
|-0.05
|-0.03
|Diluted EPS
|-0.09
|-0.05
|-0.03
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.09
|-0.05
|-0.03
|Diluted EPS
|-0.09
|-0.05
|-0.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited