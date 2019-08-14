Rain Industries Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 7.15 crore, down 58.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.15 crore in June 2019 down 58.67% from Rs. 17.30 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.77 crore in June 2019 down 90.15% from Rs. 28.15 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.85 crore in June 2019 down 78.36% from Rs. 40.89 crore in June 2018.

Rain Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.08 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.84 in June 2018.

Rain Industries shares closed at 82.25 on August 13, 2019 (NSE) and has given -17.91% returns over the last 6 months and -60.55% over the last 12 months.