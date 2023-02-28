Rain Industries Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.08 crore, down 18.16% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rain Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 19.08 crore in December 2022 down 18.16% from Rs. 23.31 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2022 down 99.81% from Rs. 32.28 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.00 crore in December 2022 down 92.83% from Rs. 41.82 crore in December 2021.
Rain Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.00 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.96 in December 2021.
|Rain Industries shares closed at 151.50 on February 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given -23.48% returns over the last 6 months and -18.00% over the last 12 months.
|Rain Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|19.08
|10.49
|23.31
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|19.08
|10.49
|23.31
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.62
|1.26
|13.51
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.79
|7.05
|5.93
|Depreciation
|0.17
|0.17
|0.15
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|10.94
|5.62
|4.78
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.44
|-3.61
|-1.05
|Other Income
|4.27
|42.79
|42.72
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.83
|39.18
|41.67
|Interest
|2.88
|2.08
|1.46
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.06
|37.10
|40.21
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.06
|37.10
|40.21
|Tax
|-0.12
|4.66
|7.93
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.06
|32.44
|32.28
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.06
|32.44
|32.28
|Equity Share Capital
|67.27
|67.27
|67.27
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|0.96
|0.96
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.96
|0.96
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|0.96
|0.96
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.96
|0.96
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited