Rain Industries Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.08 crore, down 18.16% Y-o-Y

Feb 28, 2023 / 01:53 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rain Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 19.08 crore in December 2022 down 18.16% from Rs. 23.31 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2022 down 99.81% from Rs. 32.28 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.00 crore in December 2022 down 92.83% from Rs. 41.82 crore in December 2021.
Rain Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.00 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.96 in December 2021. Rain Industries shares closed at 151.50 on February 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given -23.48% returns over the last 6 months and -18.00% over the last 12 months.
Rain Industries
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations19.0810.4923.31
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations19.0810.4923.31
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods1.621.2613.51
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost7.797.055.93
Depreciation0.170.170.15
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses10.945.624.78
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.44-3.61-1.05
Other Income4.2742.7942.72
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.8339.1841.67
Interest2.882.081.46
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.0637.1040.21
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-0.0637.1040.21
Tax-0.124.667.93
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.0632.4432.28
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.0632.4432.28
Equity Share Capital67.2767.2767.27
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.000.960.96
Diluted EPS--0.960.96
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.000.960.96
Diluted EPS--0.960.96
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

