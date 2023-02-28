Rain Industries Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.08 crore, down 18.16% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 19.08 10.49 23.31 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 19.08 10.49 23.31 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 1.62 1.26 13.51 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 7.79 7.05 5.93 Depreciation 0.17 0.17 0.15 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 10.94 5.62 4.78 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.44 -3.61 -1.05 Other Income 4.27 42.79 42.72 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.83 39.18 41.67 Interest 2.88 2.08 1.46 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.06 37.10 40.21 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -0.06 37.10 40.21 Tax -0.12 4.66 7.93 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.06 32.44 32.28 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.06 32.44 32.28 Equity Share Capital 67.27 67.27 67.27 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.00 0.96 0.96 Diluted EPS -- 0.96 0.96 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.00 0.96 0.96 Diluted EPS -- 0.96 0.96 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited