Rain Industries Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 14.67 crore, down 50.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.67 crore in December 2020 down 50.69% from Rs. 29.75 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.09 crore in December 2020 down 12.78% from Rs. 33.35 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.33 crore in December 2020 down 2.36% from Rs. 40.28 crore in December 2019.

Rain Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.86 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.99 in December 2019.

Rain Industries shares closed at 166.50 on February 25, 2021 (BSE)