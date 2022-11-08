 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rain Industries Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5,577.10 crore, up 44.9% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 06:05 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rain Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 5,577.10 crore in September 2022 up 44.9% from Rs. 3,849.01 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 403.22 crore in September 2022 up 71.17% from Rs. 235.56 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 933.64 crore in September 2022 up 35.09% from Rs. 691.15 crore in September 2021.

Rain Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 11.99 in September 2022 from Rs. 7.00 in September 2021.

Rain Industries shares closed at 172.00 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 5.04% returns over the last 6 months and -21.26% over the last 12 months.

Rain Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 5,577.10 5,540.55 3,849.01
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 5,577.10 5,540.55 3,849.01
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2,424.89 2,194.26 1,831.75
Purchase of Traded Goods 794.45 942.36 368.33
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -87.82 -370.21 -148.78
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 345.98 333.48 312.39
Depreciation 202.83 200.87 199.03
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,184.61 1,238.29 852.84
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 712.17 1,001.50 433.44
Other Income 18.64 22.56 58.69
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 730.81 1,024.06 492.12
Interest 131.14 122.39 117.49
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 599.67 901.67 374.63
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 599.67 901.67 374.63
Tax 170.22 194.12 105.71
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 429.45 707.55 268.92
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 429.45 707.55 268.92
Minority Interest -26.22 -39.09 -33.35
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 403.22 668.46 235.56
Equity Share Capital 67.27 67.27 67.27
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.99 19.87 7.00
Diluted EPS 11.99 19.87 7.00
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.99 19.87 7.00
Diluted EPS 11.99 19.87 7.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Nov 8, 2022
