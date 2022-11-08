Rain Industries Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5,577.10 crore, up 44.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5,577.10 crore in September 2022 up 44.9% from Rs. 3,849.01 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 403.22 crore in September 2022 up 71.17% from Rs. 235.56 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 933.64 crore in September 2022 up 35.09% from Rs. 691.15 crore in September 2021.

Rain Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 11.99 in September 2022 from Rs. 7.00 in September 2021.

Rain Industries shares closed at 172.00 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 5.04% returns over the last 6 months and -21.26% over the last 12 months.