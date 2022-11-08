English
    Rain Industries Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5,577.10 crore, up 44.9% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 06:05 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rain Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5,577.10 crore in September 2022 up 44.9% from Rs. 3,849.01 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 403.22 crore in September 2022 up 71.17% from Rs. 235.56 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 933.64 crore in September 2022 up 35.09% from Rs. 691.15 crore in September 2021.

    Rain Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 11.99 in September 2022 from Rs. 7.00 in September 2021.

    Rain Industries shares closed at 172.00 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 5.04% returns over the last 6 months and -21.26% over the last 12 months.

    Rain Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations5,577.105,540.553,849.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5,577.105,540.553,849.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2,424.892,194.261,831.75
    Purchase of Traded Goods794.45942.36368.33
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-87.82-370.21-148.78
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost345.98333.48312.39
    Depreciation202.83200.87199.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,184.611,238.29852.84
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax712.171,001.50433.44
    Other Income18.6422.5658.69
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax730.811,024.06492.12
    Interest131.14122.39117.49
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax599.67901.67374.63
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax599.67901.67374.63
    Tax170.22194.12105.71
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities429.45707.55268.92
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period429.45707.55268.92
    Minority Interest-26.22-39.09-33.35
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates403.22668.46235.56
    Equity Share Capital67.2767.2767.27
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.9919.877.00
    Diluted EPS11.9919.877.00
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.9919.877.00
    Diluted EPS11.9919.877.00
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 8, 2022 05:51 pm