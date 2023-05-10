Rain Industries Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5,253.49 crore, up 18.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5,253.49 crore in March 2023 up 18.41% from Rs. 4,436.54 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 105.37 crore in March 2023 down 62.02% from Rs. 277.44 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 558.54 crore in March 2023 down 30.96% from Rs. 808.96 crore in March 2022.

Rain Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.13 in March 2023 from Rs. 8.25 in March 2022.

Rain Industries shares closed at 156.80 on May 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.78% returns over the last 6 months and -4.24% over the last 12 months.