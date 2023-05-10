English
    Rain Industries Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5,253.49 crore, up 18.41% Y-o-Y

    May 10, 2023 / 09:28 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rain Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5,253.49 crore in March 2023 up 18.41% from Rs. 4,436.54 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 105.37 crore in March 2023 down 62.02% from Rs. 277.44 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 558.54 crore in March 2023 down 30.96% from Rs. 808.96 crore in March 2022.

    Rain Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.13 in March 2023 from Rs. 8.25 in March 2022.

    Rain Industries shares closed at 156.80 on May 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.78% returns over the last 6 months and -4.24% over the last 12 months.

    Rain Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations5,253.495,456.814,436.54
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5,253.495,456.814,436.54
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2,061.012,210.452,041.14
    Purchase of Traded Goods1,113.26917.86378.43
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks143.36-4.47-152.34
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost335.29354.89317.72
    Depreciation192.73188.41198.21
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,066.831,351.571,059.56
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax341.01438.11593.82
    Other Income24.8046.9916.94
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax365.81485.10610.75
    Interest162.78149.90120.31
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax203.03335.20490.44
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax203.03335.20490.44
    Tax61.15209.50176.53
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities141.88125.70313.91
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period141.88125.70313.91
    Minority Interest-36.51-36.46-36.47
    Share Of P/L Of Associates--0.28--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates105.3789.52277.44
    Equity Share Capital67.2767.2767.27
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.132.668.25
    Diluted EPS3.132.668.25
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.132.668.25
    Diluted EPS3.132.668.25
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 10, 2023 09:22 am