Rain Industries Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,436.54 crore, up 47.5% Y-o-Y

May 05, 2022 / 09:13 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rain Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 4,436.54 crore in March 2022 up 47.5% from Rs. 3,007.74 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 277.44 crore in March 2022 up 34.51% from Rs. 206.26 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 808.96 crore in March 2022 up 28.04% from Rs. 631.78 crore in March 2021.

Rain Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 8.25 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.13 in March 2021.

Rain Industries shares closed at 175.40 on May 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given -19.11% returns over the last 6 months and -2.09% over the last 12 months.

Rain Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4,436.54 4,026.05 3,007.74
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 4,436.54 4,026.05 3,007.74
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2,041.14 2,075.36 1,175.94
Purchase of Traded Goods 378.43 401.11 215.12
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -152.34 -315.27 -44.54
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 317.72 294.80 329.97
Depreciation 198.21 199.86 198.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,059.56 1,081.60 742.15
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 593.82 288.60 391.09
Other Income 16.94 54.62 42.68
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 610.75 343.22 433.77
Interest 120.31 119.22 119.56
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 490.44 224.00 314.21
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 490.44 224.00 314.21
Tax 176.53 295.76 83.08
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 313.91 -71.76 231.13
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 313.91 -71.76 231.13
Minority Interest -36.47 -24.65 -24.87
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -0.55 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 277.44 -96.96 206.26
Equity Share Capital 67.27 67.27 67.27
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.25 -2.88 6.13
Diluted EPS 8.25 -2.88 6.13
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.25 -2.88 6.13
Diluted EPS 8.25 -2.88 6.13
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Cement - Major #Earnings First-Cut #Rain Industries #Results
first published: May 5, 2022 09:00 am
next story
