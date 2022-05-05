Rain Industries Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,436.54 crore, up 47.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,436.54 crore in March 2022 up 47.5% from Rs. 3,007.74 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 277.44 crore in March 2022 up 34.51% from Rs. 206.26 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 808.96 crore in March 2022 up 28.04% from Rs. 631.78 crore in March 2021.

Rain Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 8.25 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.13 in March 2021.

Rain Industries shares closed at 175.40 on May 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given -19.11% returns over the last 6 months and -2.09% over the last 12 months.