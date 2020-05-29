Rain Industries Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,897.65 crore, down 9.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,897.65 crore in March 2020 down 9.35% from Rs. 3,196.53 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 106.52 crore in March 2020 up 54.8% from Rs. 68.81 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 460.23 crore in March 2020 up 24.1% from Rs. 370.84 crore in March 2019.

Rain Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 3.17 in March 2020 from Rs. 2.05 in March 2019.

Rain Industries shares closed at 69.50 on May 28, 2020 (NSE) and has given -32.00% returns over the last 6 months and -42.28% over the last 12 months.